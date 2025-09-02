Gen. Kainerugaba congratulates Kyabazinga on birth of twin sons

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has congratulated Kyabazinga William Nadiope on the birth of his twin sons.

"Congratulations, Your Majesty, the Kyabazinga, on the birth of the twin Princes. God bless you and your family," the CDF posted on X.

Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi gave birth to twins on 27th August 2025.

They were named Prince William Ethan Nadiope and Prince Arnold Eli Nadiope, according to a statement by the Busoga Kingdom.

“The arrival of the newborns marks a cherished milestone in our family’s journey, and we are overwhelmed and humbled by this double blessing. Both newborns and their remarkable mother are in high spirits and excellent health,” the statement read.

“We give thanks to Almighty God for His blessings and grace and for ushering us into this new chapter as a family of four. The love, goodwill and prayers from friends and well-wishers have been uplifting, and we remain sincerely grateful for your continued support. We look forward to introducing our sons to you in due course.”

News of Mutesi’s pregnancy first surfaced in December 2024.