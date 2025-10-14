Savor the Smoke: A night of fine dining and the Singleton experience

On Sunday evening, foodies and whisky enthusiasts congregated at Materraneaneo Restaurant, in Kololo, to celebrate fine dining with a dash of whisky.

Aptly titled The Smoke Out, the evening brunch was a celebration of African cuisines, with a bias towards smoked meats, carefully paired with The Singleton, and its delicious cocktails.

For an evening that promised unforgettable moments, sips and bites, it offered nothing less!

Not even the thunderstorm, that roared earlier in the day, could stop the party.

When all was clear, the audience, most of them dressed casually, started trickling through, and going by the look on most faces, they seemed quite impressed by everything.

From the energy and hearty laughters, it was clear many were there for a good time.

The menu was local, but mainly inspired by the Texas-style barbecue. For an introduction, the Texas-style barbeque is characterised by slow-smoked, large cuts of beef- like brisket, seasoned simply with salt, pepper, and garlic, and cooked over woods like post oak, or mesquite.

The focus is on the natural flavour of the meat, with minimal sauce, and it often features a coarse, black pepper "bark" on the outside.

Most people were experiencing the cuisine for the first time, thus, the process for them was one where curiosity met excitement.

“Is it ok if I add this with this one here?” guests often asked the chef.

However, amid the smoky aromas and laughter, moments were made- thanks to The Singleton. Guests were treated to a selection of cocktails, artfully infused with the whisky’s smooth character; from refreshing citrus-kissed mixes, to deeper, more indulgent blends, each one offered as part of the experience, and to the delight of many, they came complete free of charge. At least for those who were early.

It was an invitation to sip, to taste and explore what their palate fancies.

In one corner, the focus was mainly on the whisky itself; a guided tasting took those interested on a journey through time - from the rounded fruit-forward tones of The Singleton 12-Year-Old, to the deeper and more complex layers of the 15-Year-old.

“Do you smell any apples?” The whisky sommelier often asked the people tasting, before he would guide them on how to take it, and later invite questions. Some were about the differences in the whiskies and if there are older ones.

There were those who were more adventurous and curious in unimaginable ways; they lingered about how age transforms texture and flavour.

“If I keep my 15-year-old aged whisky for five years, does it turn into a 20-year-old aged whisky?” asked one of the revellers, sparking laughter from those next to the tasting booth.

Over the years, with events such as The Chef’s Table, Dinner in the Dark, Chef Verses, among others, The Singleton has mastered the art of elevating gastronomic moments, transforming every meal into an experience that lingers beyond the plate.

“As The Singleton, we take pride in being part of experiences that celebrate flavour, craftsmanship, and connection,” said Simon Lapyem, the Brand Manager for The Singleton. “Our whisky was crafted to be savoured, its smooth, rich layers are designed to complement fine food and elevate shared moments around the table. Events like this allow people to not only taste the special flavour profiles, but to truly experience how it enhances every bite, every laugh, and every memory made.”

The night later progressed into merry making, with a few birthday celebrations in the mix and Afro house, Soulful, and Tech house sounds, which seemed to be the soundtrack of the night.