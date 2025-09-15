Frank Gashumba, Mutoni welcome first child

Social commentator and businessman Frank Gashumba and his wife, Patience Mutoni Malaika, have welcomed their first child.

“I am pleased to announce the arrival of our new child. Both my wife, Malaika, and the baby are in good health,” Gashumba said while appearing on Radio 4 on Monday morning, September 15, 2025.

On May 15, 2025, Gashumba held his Gusaba ceremony at Mutoni’s home in Ssembabule District.

The tradition involves the groom’s family formally asking for the bride’s hand in marriage.

When images from the event surfaced, many were surprised by Mutoni’s youthful appearance, with some comparing her to Gashumba’s daughter, Sheila.

Gashumba later hit back at critics, calling them “haters” and “failures.”