Winnie Byanyima faces off with netizens insulting her son Anselm

Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, once again defended her son’s looks after conservatives attacked him online.

Over the years, Anselm Besigye, the son of Byanyima and opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, has transitioned into what would traditionally be called a more feminine look.

Three days ago, Byanyima shared on X a photo she took with Anselm. It has since created a buzz on social media, with netizens discussing his appearance.

In her responses, Byanyima made it clear that she and her husband are proud of their son.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview earlier this year, Byanyima said she was distressed by the insults and vicious online attacks her son has faced over the years because of his lifestyle choices.

Anselm Kizza Besigye is currently a PhD student at Columbia University in New York.