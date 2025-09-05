Shamim Malende confirms break-up with husband, says he’s seized her social media pages, cars 

Kampala Woman MP, Shamim Malende, has confirmed her separation from her husband, Shamil Ssebunya, following a dispute that saw her lose her personal belongings, including her social media pages.

In a video message to her followers, the MP cried out for help, stating that she felt entrapped by her now former husband.

The announcement follows a period of speculation after a series of posts on her official Facebook page hinted that the two were no longer together.

Malende, visibly distressed, explained her recent absence from social media, revealing that her official blue-ticked Facebook page, which has over 250,000 followers, as well as her new one, had been seized.

Allegations of Seizure and Intimidation

She said this was one of several actions taken by a person she had introduced to the public as her husband.

Malende also made a number of grave accusations against her now-former husband.

She stated that besides her social media accounts, Ssebunya had also taken her work vehicles—a Toyota Harrier, registration number UBK 862, and a Toyota Super Custom, registration number UBD 850N.

The MP also expressed fear for her life, citing constant intimidation and stating that she felt she was living “in captivity.”

She called upon her followers for prayers, describing the situation as deeply depressing and an act perpetrated by someone she had considered a friend.

My life itself is in danger because of the constant intimidation, and yet, most depressing is that I need prayers. I need your prayers because all this is being orchestrated by a person I called my friend, a person I showed the word as my husband. As we speak, I am in captivity because he has taken over most of my materials and tools for work

I now inform the country and people of Kampala that whoever is working with my now former husband, you do so at your own risk. I have nothing to do with him. We have gone our separate ways.

Shamim Malende

A Public Warning and a Call for Help

The MP explained that she was compelled to speak out as a leader and inform the public about the situation.

She also made a specific appeal for help to Ugandans with expertise in social media, asking for assistance in recovering her pages, which she said she had spent over eight years building.

Dignity in a Difficult Time

Despite the public nature of the feud and the severity of the allegations, Malende chose to withhold some details about what transpired between them.

She explained that as a Muganda woman, she felt a responsibility to leave him with some dignity, stating, “More things transpired between us, but I cannot disclose them here.”

