Lino Anguzu replaces Justice Abodo as DPP 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Mr Lino Anguzu as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr. Anguzu, a career prosecutor who has been operating as an Assistant DPP, steps into the role vacated by Justice Jane Frances Abodo, who was recently elevated to the prestigious position of Principal Judge.

The President has forwarded Mr. Anguzu's name to the Parliament’s Appointment Committee for the mandatory vetting process.

Mr. Anguzu brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to the DPP's office. Having risen through the ranks, he previously served as a State Attorney and notably as the Deputy Head of the International Crimes Department, giving him substantial experience in handling complex, high-profile cases, including those related to terrorism and treason.

Anguzu takes the reins from a truly trailblazing figure. Justice Abodo made history as Uganda’s first female DPP when she was appointed in April 2020.

Over her impactful tenure, she was widely commended for driving transformative reforms within the Office of the DPP. Abodo, who hails from the Karamoja sub-region, championed the plea bargaining initiative and successfully led efforts to reduce case backlog, contributing to higher conviction rates.