Tororo school carries 13th Enjuba National Spelling Bee again 

The 13th annual Enjuba National Spelling Bee reached a thrilling climax yesterday at the Kampala Serena Hotel, culminating in a victory for Amollo Jonathan.

Jonathan is a pupil of Tororo Parents School in Eastern Uganda, who were also the champions in 2017.

The day-long competition saw 167 young champions from 15 districts across Uganda face rigorous vocabulary and word-meaning challenges.

Jonathan was followed closely by Lwanga Peter Sendi from Pax Junior School, who claimed the First Runner-up spot, and Arinaitwe Leah of Parental Care Primary School, who took the Second Runner-up position.

In addition to the titles, the top three winners took home a tablet and Shs 1.5million each, from Plan International, to support their school fees.

The event drew praise from key partners, including Stanbic Bank, and Plan International.

Diana Ondoga, Manager for Corporate Social Investment at Stanbic Bank, addressed the young contestants and their parents, about the value of participation.

She commended the spellers for their preparation and also offered gratitude to the supportive parents.

"To see you all up here in the competition, you must all be proud of yourselves. What I witnessed was that you were actually prepared for the Spelling Bee. Well done to the spellers,” she said.

"I also wish to thank the parents in the room. Every time we participate in activities with our children, it is not in vain. It is an investment for the future; it communicates to them that we value and support their dreams."

Spreading Access and Building Confidence

Aaron Kirunda, founder and CEO of Enjuba, the organising body, noted the big impact of the bee over the past 13 years.

“We have data from teachers across the country that 84% of children who participate in the Spelling Bee have their confidence boosted. 92% improve in their reading and spelling,” Mr. Kirunda revealed.

He stressed that the Spelling Bee is fundamental to boosting learners' academics, not just an activity for the stage.

Enjuba has developed a comprehensive ecosystem for young learners, including establishing a network of 320 libraries in schools and communities, with 50 new libraries added annually.

Looking ahead, Mr. Kirunda announced that starting next year, they are introducing the Spelling Bee for young children aged 5-8 years, giving them a chance to start gaining the advantages of the spelling bee early.

The Capacity for Greatness

Paul Ivan Musasizi, CEO of Kiira Motors and the event’s Chief Guest, offered his congratulations to everyone who participated, focusing on the broader lessons learned.

"I congratulate everyone that has participated and ultimately the winners. Words indeed change the world. I wish to thank the teachers who prepare the learners. I thank the judges who have guided the competition," Mr. Musasizi remarked.

"Every one who has participated is a winner because you have demonstrated sportsmanship which speaks to the capacity to work as a team."

He affirmed that the challenge provided by Enjuba is an inspiration for young children to pursue greatness, teaching them that while they may not always win, they gain the resilience to try again another time.