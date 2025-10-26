‘I'm still following Covid19 guidelines’ - Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that he is still adhering to Covid-19 protocols, nearly four years since restrictions related to the novel virus were lifted in the country.

The President explained that he still continues to conduct most of daily work outdoors as part of the Covid19 standard operating procedures.

This Sunday morning, the head of state was the chief celebrant at an event to mark 100 years of St Mary’s Cathedral Rubaga.

He arrived promptly, welcomed by church leaders including Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere.

Museveni however, did not sit inside the main building with the majority of the congregants.

He instead sat outside for the service, addressing the assembled guests from a tent set up on the grounds.

In his remarks, the president sought to explain himself.

"I thank His Grace the Archbishop for allowing me to talk to you from out here," Museveni said.

"Since the Corona, our standing operating procedure is that I do not go inside enclosed places and stay there. I go in and get out, like in our guerilla tactics."

“It is not that I did not want to go into the church, but we have got these standing operating procedures that we use to use more outdoor spaces than indoors,” he added.

President Museveni later briefly entered the church only to deliver his offering, then immediately departed.

Virus toll on Uganda

The Covid19 virus reached Uganda in March 2020. Authorities swiftly put a nationwide lockdown and curfew into force, controlling movement across the nation to contain the spread.

President himself tested positive for the coronavirus in June 2023, taking a forced leave of absence from his duties. He declared his full recovery after an eleven-day isolation period.

