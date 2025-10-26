King’s College, Budo, held a major fundraising dinner at the school’s Main Hall on Friday, raising a total of UGX 888.9 million towards the construction of a new students’ chapel.

The funds were secured as part of an ongoing project to replace the existing chapel, which was originally built in 1959.

The dinner was attended by Old Budonians, clergy, parents, students, and well-wishers. The retired Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, presided over the event, using the occasion to emphasise the importance of maintaining the school’s Christian heritage.

“King’s College Budo was built on a foundation of faith and service,” Bishop Luwalira said. “Let us continue building structures that remind our children of God’s grace and inspire them to serve humanity with integrity.” He also noted that the new chapel would reinforce moral and spiritual formation, reminding every student that "true success begins with faith and humility.”

King’s College Budo proposed chapel

ADVERTISEMENT

The Headteacher, Canon John Fred Kazibwe, clarified the pressing need for the replacement structure. He explained that the school's population has grown significantly since the 1959 building was constructed.

“The existing chapel can no longer hold all our students during worship,” Canon Kazibwe noted. The new structure is designed to accommodate up to 2,000 worshippers, resolving the long-standing space limitations. He added that the architectural design will blend traditional elements with modernity, preserving the historic Budo identity while meeting contemporary needs.

By the end of the evening, the total realised amount stood at UGX 888,932,575, comprising UGX 705,932,575 received in cash and UGX 182,325,000 pledged. This figure moves the school closer to its ambitious UGX 1 billion fundraising target.

Canon Kazibwe thanked the attendees for their support, saying the chapel will stand as a "legacy of unity and devotion to God."

King’s College Budo fundraising

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction project is expected to commence once final architectural reviews and diocesan approvals are completed. The finished building is planned to feature improved acoustics, energy-efficient lighting, and dedicated spaces for pastoral counselling and choir practice.