Nile Star Coaches takes on costs for accident victims, speaks out on driver

Nile Star Coaches, the bus company involved in the devastating multi-vehicle collision on the Kampala–Gulu Highway, has publicly committed to covering all medical and funeral expenses for the victims of the crash.

The company also issued a statement regarding the driver of the bus, Mr. Musasizi John, confirming he was among the fatalities.

The bus company in a statement conveyed its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and confirmed that its bus, registration number UBF 614X, was involved in the tragedy that unfolded early on Wednesday morning at Kitaleeba Village in Kiryandongo District.

Nile Star revealed that it had evacuated most of the casualties to Mulago, Mengo and Lubaga Hospitals in Kampala as well as Lacor Hospital in Uganda.

They also pledged to financially support the affected families, ensuring that the burden of recovery and burial costs would be alleviated during this challenging time.

"We are in close liaison with the authorities and health services to ensure every affected passenger and family receives the necessary support," the statement read.

They further confirmed that their long-serving driver, Mr. Musasizi John, was killed in the line of duty.

The driver, according to the statement, had worked with the company for over 6 years.

“He, together with our other drivers, had just completed a refresher training course with UTISA driving school under the guidance of the IOV Kampala. Our driver had no history of any accident at all for over 6 years that he worked with us.”

Police Detail the Accident and Revise Death Toll

The tragic incident, which occurred just after midnight, involved four vehicles: the Nile Star Coaches bus (UBF 614X), a Planet Company bus (UAM 045V), a Toyota Surf, and a Tata Lorry.

Police spokesperson, SP Michael Kananura, revealed that the collision was caused when both buses, travelling in opposite directions, attempted to overtake other vehicles at the same time. This led to a catastrophic head-on impact and a chain reaction involving the two other vehicles.

The Police initially reported 63 fatalities but later revised the official death toll to 46 confirmed deaths following verification at Kiryandongo Hospital.

Authorities clarified that the initial higher figure was due to several victims being found unconscious at the scene, who were mistakenly included in the fatality count.

