Missing Kenyans: Mystery deepens as UPDF, Police deny arrest of activists

The Uganda People’s Defence Force has denied allegations that two Kenyan activists are in their custody following their disappearance on October 1, 2025.

The Kenyan activists identified as Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo were reportedly whisked away on October 1 while at Shell Fuel Station in Kireka, a Kampala suburb after they had reportedly travelled to Uganda to join presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in the ongoing national electoral campaigns.

Following the incident, a habeas corpus court order was successfully secured in which the UPDF had been ordered to produce the two Kenyans, either dead or alive, in seven days, a summons that expired, October 21.

In response to the court order, Col. Silas Kamanda informed court that the UPDF has

searched all its detention centres for the two Kenyans, as alleged by the public, but had not found them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I, Silas Kamanda, a Colonel in the Uganda People's Defence Forces, currently serving as a Director at the Joint Staff Legal Services for and on behalf of the Uganda People's Defence Forces, in obedience to the writ herein, do satisfy and return that Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi are not in the custody of the Uganda People's Defence Forces,' the declaration read in part.

"We have carried out investigations and searched all relevant detention facilities and records, including lockup registers and custody records, and found no entry relating to the said Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi between October 1, 2025, to date."

Police also deny arrest

On October 6, Uganda Police Force spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke noted that he had no information of whereabouts.

“On the matter of the two Kenyan activists who disappeared in Uganda, I am not briefed by the police that we have them in our custody. So at the moment, I do not have any information to the effect that they are in police custody,” he said.