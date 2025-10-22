Kiryandongo: Police confirm 63 dead as buses, lorry crash 

63 passengers have been confirmed dead dead in a grisly accident that occurred at Kitaleba village along Kampala- Gulu Highway in Kiryandongo district in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, involving Nile Star bus, Planet bus, a lorry and a landcruiser.

According to preliminary police investigations, the accident occurred at about 12:15 am involving two buses and a lorry and a Landcruiser.

The accident was reportedly triggered by two buses in opposite directions attempting to overtake thus causing a head-on collision.

“At around 12:15 am, an Isuzu bus belonging to Nilestar bus registration number UBF 631X from Kampala heading to Arua upon reaching at Kitaleba village at a location commonly known as Asili Farm, attempted to overtake a Tata lorry registration number UBK 647C,” part of the preliminary report reads adding.

“On the other side of the road, Isuzu bus UAM 045V belonging to Planet bus company travelling from Adjumani to Kampala was also overtaking Toyota Landcruiser registration number CGO 2532A but failed to see the Nilestar bus that had almost reached thus causing the collision between the two buses.”

In the event of the collision, the Tata lorry driver also lost control and overturned several times, falling in a valley, killing occupants in the process.

Police are yet to establish the death toll as several are feared dead and others injured.