Museveni honours Cardinal Wamala for lifetime of service

President Yoweri Museveni has recognised the distinguished service of retired Archbishop Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala, presenting him with a certificate of recognition and commendation.

The award, initially part of the third National Mentorship Awards ceremony held last month, was personally delivered to the Cardinal yesterday by a team from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID).

This initiative seeks to recognise the contributions of the older generation and connect them with youth leaders.

“To see Archbishop Cardinal Wamala receiving a certificate of recognition and commendation from HE President Museveni, for the former’s great service to the faithful, makes our hearts warm with gratitude as we celebrate 63 years of independence,” said Odrek Rwabwogo, the head of PACEID

“Even more touching is that this was delivered to him by young people at PACEID through our mentorship program that recognizes the work of the older generation.”

Cardinal Wamala was one of several distinguished individuals honoured at the third National Mentorship Awards, held under the theme “The Roots of Old Trees Anchor the Forest.”

Other prominent honourees included industrialist Gordon Wavamunno, constitutional lawyer Prof. Fredrick Ssempebwa, retired Principal Judge Justice James Ogoola, women’s rights champion Dr Miria Matembe, and Dr Stephen Rwangyezi, founder of the Ndere Troupe. Also recognised were veteran opposition figure William Mukaira, agriculturalist Robert Walimbwa, and physician-turned-entrepreneur Dr Ian Clarke.

President Museveni used the occasion to commend the entire group of honourees, stating that their recognition reflected a lifetime of dedication to the country.

He noted that the collective achievements represented more than just long lives; they embodied long-term contributions to Uganda’s story.