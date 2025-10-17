Minister Kaboyo champions education, veteran welfare in Nakaseke

The Hon. Alice Kaboyo, State Minister for Luwero Triangle and Rwenzori Affairs, has concluded a busy period of engagements in Nakaseke District, blending infrastructural development with political mobilisation.

The activities encompassed honouring the sacrifices of veterans made during the liberation struggle and delivering tangible improvements to local communities.

The district, historically key to the National Resistance Army (NRA) struggle, was the focus of both a major construction commissioning and the conclusion of a week-long veteran engagement exercise.

Hon. Alice Kaboyo addresses Nakaseke civilian veterans

Investing in Conducive Learning Environments

On 15th October 2025, Minister Kaboyo officially commissioned a new, modern three-classroom block at Ngoma Church of Uganda Primary School.

The facility, constructed by NEC Construction Works and Engineering Ltd (NEC Works)—a subsidiary of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC)—is designed to provide a significantly improved learning environment for the pupils.

During the ceremony, the Minister thanked President Museveni for allocating resources to critical infrastructure projects across Uganda, with Nakaseke benefitting directly.

She lauded NEC for their professional execution, noting that their ability to deliver projects efficiently, cost-effectively, and to a high standard "is a testament to their dedication to rebuilding Uganda."

She also urged the local community to embrace government initiatives aimed at combating poverty, stressing that investment in education is a vital investment for the future.

Reaffirming the Liberation Legacy

Kaboyo used the platform to commend the people of Nakaseke for their role in supporting the NRA struggle, which ultimately ended dictatorial regimes and ushered in the current era of peace and socio-economic transformation.

At the end of the outreach in Nakaseke, the minister formally closed the political mobilisation exercise for civilian veteran leaders in the district.

Organised by Senior Presidential Advisor, Brig. Jacob Asiimwe, the week-long engagement across nine sub-counties was designed to promote service delivery and reinforce support for the NRM.

Minister Kaboyo thanked the veterans for their “sacrifice and continued commitment to the ideals that built this nation,” positioning them as “living reminders” of the foundation of current national peace.

“I thank you for your time, your sacrifice, and your continued commitment to the ideals that built this nation. Your efforts in reconnecting us with our history and recommitting to the principles for which our veterans sacrificed remain invaluable,” she said.

Securing Welfare and Stability

Looking ahead, Minister Kaboyo addressed a pressing need for the aging veteran community: healthcare.

She announced that the Ministry, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, is in advanced preparations to establish a dedicated medical facility for civilian veterans.

Kaboyo confirmed that land has already been secured for the project. This commitment is intended to ensure veterans receive the care, respect, and support they rightfully deserve.