Makerere University ranked top in East Africa

17 October 2025 at 12:19
Makerere University has been ranked the number one university in East Africa, according to the 2026 World University Rankings by Times Higher Education (THE), the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sarah Ssali, announced on Thursday, October 16, 2025.
Prof. Sarah Ssali (3rd Left) with Left to Right: Mr. Matthias Ssemanda, Dr. Cyprian Misinde, Prof. Julius Kikooma, Dr. Winifred Kabumbuli, and Prof. Robert Wamala during the press briefing held on 16th October 2025
Speaking at a press conference held at the Vice Chancellor’s Boardroom, Prof. Ssali said the rankings place Makerere University in the 801–1000 band globally.

The evaluation considers five key areas: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, International Outlook, and Industry. Makerere scored an overall 37.2, well above the regional average of 18.8.

The university excelled in Research Quality, scoring 54.2%, and topped the region in International Outlook with 69.7%.

On the continent, Makerere ranks 8th among Sub-Saharan African universities.

Prof. Ssali assured stakeholders that Makerere remains committed to excellence in teaching, research, and socioeconomic impact, maintaining its leadership position in the region.

