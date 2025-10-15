Katikkiro Mayiga mourns Raila Odinga’s death

The Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has sent a condolence message to the family of Kenya’s former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who died on October 15, 2025, at an Ayurvedic eye hospital and research centre in Koothattukulam, Ernakulam District, Kerala.

He was 80.

“The news of Mr Raila Odinga’s death has been received with sadness. The Odinga family has had a long and close relationship with Buganda’s Royal Family, from the days of Ssekabaka Edward Muteesa II to date. Mr Odinga contributed greatly to Kenya’s political and constitutional development. He was also a strong businessman,” the Prime Minister, also known as Katikkiro, posted on X.

“I express my condolences to his family, friends, Kenyans, and all East Africans. May the Lord receive his soul.”

According to Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre, Odinga suffered cardiac failure during his morning walk at around 9 a.m. on October 15, 2025.

He had been receiving treatment there for five days, accompanied by his daughter and personal doctor.

Hospital officials said his body will be embalmed before further arrangements are made in line with instructions from Kenya’s Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy in New Delhi.

Odinga had a personal connection with the hospital, where his daughter Rosemary regained her sight after losing vision in 2017 due to optic nerve damage.

She began treatment there in 2019, and Odinga publicly thanked the doctors for restoring her sight.

