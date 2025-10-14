Electoral Commission issues guidance on parliamentary nomination fees

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued new guidance for all aspirants seeking nomination in the forthcoming parliamentary elections, directing them to pay a nomination fee of Shs3 million through the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

In a notice dated October 8, 2025, the EC said every nomination paper must be accompanied by proof of payment to ensure a smooth and transparent process. The fee is payable through any bank authorised to collect Non-Tax Revenue (NTR).

According to the Acting Secretary of the Electoral Commission, Richard Baabo, the new directive is meant to avoid confusion and ensure that all payments are made correctly.

“Aspirants are advised not to make any payments to District or City Administration accounts. They must strictly follow the prescribed procedure to avoid inconveniences,” Baabo said.

He explained that candidates must generate a payment slip from the URA website, select “Other NTR,” choose “Electoral Commission” under the Ministry or Agency category, and select “Parliamentary Candidate” under the tax head.

Once the Shs3 million fee is paid, aspirants should present the bank-issued receipt at the EC Headquarters or to the District Election Administrator to obtain an official general receipt.

Baabo emphasised that the process aims to maintain transparency and accountability ahead of the elections.

“We want to ensure that every aspirant’s payment is properly recorded and reflected in the Commission’s account,” he added.