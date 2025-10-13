Boyfriend arrested in murder of Kitebi SS Student

Kampala Metropolitan Police have confirmed the arrest of two men in connection to the murder of a secondary school student last week.

The victim has been identified as Faith Namata, a 17-year-old student attending Kitebi Senior Secondary School.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, told press this morning that they were alerted to the incident on 9th October when the body of a female juvenile was found lying in a swamp at Kikumbi zone, Makindye Ssabagabo.

The site of the discovery was situated between two residential properties, and the news quickly caused “panic in the area,” Mr Owoyesigire stated.

Detectives from Katwe Police Station were dispatched to the scene, where they found the deceased with "a lot of scratches" on her body.

Preliminary observations led the investigation team to suspect that Ms Namata had been sexually abused before being strangled.

Following intensive enquiries, police apprehended two suspects on Sunday, who are currently detained at Katwe Police Station.

One of the suspects is Jeremiah Kakande, whom police have identified as the deceased’s boyfriend. The second individual arrested is Muhammad Kato, a bodaboda rider.

Mr Owoyesigire confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody to assist with the ongoing investigation.

“We are trying to piece up information to know what exactly happened,” he noted, as detectives work to formalise the case against the two men.