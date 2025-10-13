Makerere University names Eunice Rukundo new head of public relations

Makerere University has appointed Eunice Rukundo as deputy chief of public relations.

The university said she has over 10 years’ experience in media and communication. She holds a master’s in Digital Media, Culture and Education, and a master’s in International Relations.

She previously worked at the Daily Monitor as an editor.

Public records show she began in mainstream media as a journalist and editor, then moved into media consultancy, training and communications.

She has worked with NMG, UCL Media Network, ACME and the Forum for Women in Democracy, and has consulted for other NGOs.

Rukundo holds an M.A. in Digital Media, Culture and Education from the University of London; an M.A. in International Relations from Liverpool John Moores University (UK); a postgraduate diploma in Business Administration from Uganda Management Institute (Kampala); and a bachelor’s in Mass Communication from Makerere University.