Former IGG Beti Kamya seeks divine guidance on next steps

Former Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya, has opened up on her plans after leaving office, indicating she is seeking divine guidance before deciding on her next career move.

Last week, Kamya was replaced with Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala, by President Yoweri Museveni; following four years of service as the government ombudsman.

In her first comments since the transition, Kamya expressed gratitude for her time in public service and outlined her immediate plan as entailing rest and prayer.

“For now I just want to enjoy my family; that is my plan, and then I will pray to God,” she said.

“When we pray, God speaks to us and he plans for us.”

She added, “Now that I have completed this phase of four years that God gave me as IGG, I thank God; I am very grateful. I also want to record my appreciation to the president of Uganda, Gen Yoweri Museveni, as I am so grateful that he gave me the opportunity to serve, first as a minister, and then as IGG, and he has broadened my perception of the issues of this country.”

A History of High-Profile Service

A former opposition figure and vocal critic of President Yoweri Museveni, Kamya’s tenure in the NRM government began in June 2016 when she was appointed the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, a role in which she often courted controversy with efforts to reform and streamline city governance until late 2019.

Her service continued when, in July 2021, President Museveni appointed her to the crucial anti-corruption role as IGG, where she was tasked with leading the national fight against graft.

Her replacement, Justice Batala, was named last week, bringing Kamya’s active executive tenure to a close after a challenging and high-profile period in public life.

Looking back on her experience at the inspectorate, she expressed happiness despite the workload.

"I have had a great, challenging four years, but by the grace of God, I have come out happy,” she concluded.

The Challenge of Under-resourcing

Reflecting on the inner workings of the anti-corruption watchdog she has just left, Kamya was candid about the main hurdle the institution faces in fulfilling its mandate.

She stressed that while the job naturally comes with numerous obstacles, one stood out above all others as an impediment to effectiveness.

“There is no job that does not have challenges; and the job of the IGG has many challenges, but I think the biggest challenge is being under-resourced, as that institution needs to be properly resourced for it to perform to its expectation,” she stated.

Civic Duty Over Political Ambition

Regarding her political future, Kamya confirmed that she currently has no interest in seeking an elective position.

However, she affirmed her commitment to remaining an active participant in the country’s democratic process.

