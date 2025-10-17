KCCA boss Sharifah Buzeki anticipates new protest song about her

The Executive Director of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Sharifah Buzeki, has revealed that she expects to face the same public outrage that plagued her predecessors, including the possibility of a critical protest song penned against her tenure.

Appearing on NTV’s Mwasuze Mutya programme on Friday, Ms Buzeki was addressing questions regarding the tumultuous experience of former ED Jennifer Musisi, who was famously targeted by the popular Afropop song “Tugambile ku Jennifer” by musician and politician Bobi Wine.

The 2012 protest anthem became a social commentary on the perceived brutality of KCCA’s enforcement methods against street traders.

Yet while such backlash is inevitable, Buzeki says she will not compromise development for popularity.

KCCA ED Sharifah Buzeki

Acknowledging the Leadership Burden

Ms Buzeki, who took office in December last year, explained that facing public displeasure is a fundamental aspect of high office, particularly in managing a big and often chaotic capital city. ]

“I do anticipate that they will sing a song for me as well, because anything that has to do with leadership is hard. Many people will be displeased with you,” she stated.

“Some of the decisions you make are heavy but necessary and many will be affected and those who feel pressed in fulfilling the law, will be hurt and unhappy.”

She stressed that a leader cannot afford to seek universal approval, maintaining that "if you want to please everybody you will fail."

The Forthcoming Vendor Crackdown

The Executive Director outlined some of the policies likely to trigger the anticipated public outcry, including a major crackdown on city vendors.

The operation, she said, will not only target the vendors themselves but also those who patronise them.

She cited the enormous cost of maintaining the city's infrastructure and aesthetics.

She argued that large sums of taxpayer money are spent to beautify the city with flowers and trees.

