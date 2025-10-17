Pulse logo
Kabale University final-year student dies days from graduation

17 October 2025 at 12:47
Kabale University is grieving the sudden death of Apolot Maureen Gloria, a final-year student set who was set to graduate in days.
The university announced that Maureen, who was studying for a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, was due to graduate on October 31, 2025.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Ms. Apolot Maureen Gloria. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and classmates,” the statement read.

Maureen’s death has shocked the university community. Students and lecturers remember her as hardworking, cheerful, and committed.

She was passionate about agricultural innovation and community development.

“She was one of the most focused students in our department. It is heartbreaking that she won’t see her graduation day,” said a lecturer who asked not to be named.

Kabale University quoted Psalm 34:18 in its condolences: “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”

University management has offered support to Maureen’s family and called on students to stand together in solidarity. Funeral details will be shared later.

