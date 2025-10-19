Pulse logo
Speaker Among survives car crash in Mukono

19 October 2025 at 04:33
Police in Mukono have since detained the driver of the trailer, identified as Lubega Ivan, 32, and his co-driver Waiswa Amis, to assist in investigations.
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among on Friday evening narrowly escaped a road accident after her convoy was nearly hit by a trailer in Mukono District.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Chris Obore, revealed in a statement last night that the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. as the Speaker was returning to Kampala from Bugweri District, where she had been campaigning for President Yoweri Museveni in her capacity as the Second Vice Chairperson of the NRM (Female).

Obore said the trailer, which was travelling towards Jinja, swerved into the convoy after several vehicles had already passed.

“The Speaker’s driver managed to steer the vehicle to the edge of the road, avoiding what could have been a serious accident,” he noted.

The Speaker and members of her team were reported safe following the incident.

