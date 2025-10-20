Police commander Godfrey Maate is dead

Commissioner of Police Godfrey Maate, Commander of Sango Bay Police Operations, is dead.

“We sadly announce the death of Commissioner of Police Godfrey Maate, Commander of Sango Bay Police Operations,” police said in a statement on Monday, October 20.

According to the statement, he died on Sunday, October 19, in Kyotera District.

Maate reportedly collapsed while on duty in Sango Bay, Kyotera District.

He was taken to a nearby clinic for medical attention but died on Sunday night, police said.

The Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, appointed Maate as the Zonal Commander for Greater Masaka Region in July 2025 to help in policing the 2025/26 General Election.

He trained as a police officer in Jinja in 1998 and was first deployed at Kampala Central Police Station in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He was later transferred to several districts, including Kalangala.

Maate served as a police commander in various capacities and was once the Kasese District Police Commander.

He was also known for leading the security team responsible for policing school examinations across the country.