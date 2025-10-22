Museveni sends cash, condolences to Kiryandongo accident victims

President Yoweri Museveni has offered financial support and condolences to the victims and families affected by the tragic road accident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning on the Kampala–Gulu highway.

The accident, which involved two buses, a lorry, and a Landcruiser near Kitaleba village in Kiryandongo District, claimed over 40 lives and left many others severely injured.

“I have learnt with sadness about the tragic accident that occurred this morning along the Kampala–Gulu highway, claiming many lives. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a quick recovery.”

President Museveni, in addition, directed the State House Comptroller to immediately disburse Shs 5 million to each bereaved family and Shs 1 million to those injured.

The President also issued a strong appeal to the public: “I urge all road users to exercise utmost caution to prevent such tragedies. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”

The grisly crash took place around 12:15 am and preliminary police investigations point to a dangerous, simultaneous overtaking attempt as the primary cause.

According to the police report, the chain of events began when an Isuzu bus (UBF 631X) belonging to Nile Star Bus Company, travelling from Kampala to Arua, tried to overtake a Tata lorry (UBK 647C) near Asili Farm.

Simultaneously, an Isuzu bus (UAM 045V) from the Planet Bus Company, heading in the opposite direction from Adjumani to Kampala, also attempted to overtake a Toyota Landcruiser (CGO 2532A).

The Planet bus driver reportedly failed to spot the oncoming Nile Star bus, resulting in a catastrophic head-on collision between the two passenger vehicles.

The force of the impact caused the driver of the Tata lorry to lose control, resulting in the vehicle overturning several times and plunging into a nearby valley, killing some of its occupants.