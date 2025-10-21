Tension at Makerere as Mitchell Hall residents expose alleged gay student

Tensions are rising at Makerere University after students from Mitchell Hall wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor, demanding the university’s official position on homosexuality.

The letter, signed by “Concerned Citizens, Mitchell Hall,” criticises the administration for staying silent amid what they call an increase in “male-to-male relationships.”

The students want Makerere to state clearly whether it supports or condemns such behaviour, referring to it as “against God’s plan of man and woman.”

The controversy deepened after the residents accused police officers of firing live bullets at unarmed students during a chaotic night at the hall.

According to the letter, the incident occurred after students confronted a suspect who allegedly admitted to being gay.

“We witnessed police firing live bullets at students who were unarmed,” the letter reads, calling the act “unnecessary and dangerous.”

The residents say the incident has shaken trust in law enforcement and put student safety at risk.

They are demanding a full investigation into the officers involved, assurances of student safety, and an official statement from the university on homosexuality.

They also want clear communication from management on how to prevent future incidents.

The letter has sparked debate on campus, with students divided, some support the call for clarity, while others criticise the hall’s approach as extreme.