Minister Kaboyo dismayed by parents’ neglect of education in Luwero

The State Minister for Luwero-Rwenzori Affairs, Hon. Alice Kaboyo has expressed dismay at reports that many parents in the Luwero district and the Greater Luwero were failing to send their children to school, undermining the Government’s post-war recovery efforts.

The minister commented with concern about reports that despite different interventions from her ministry to bolster education in the area, many children and youth remain out of school.

Kaboyo made it clear that the Government expects local communities to match its investment with commitment.

She noted the historical importance of the Luwero Triangle, which encompasses 48 districts and served as the base from which the NRM came to power, stating that continuous development has been delivered, but it must be utilised.

Minister Alice Kaboyo commissioned a modern three-classroom block at Kikuube Church of Uganda Primary School in Luwero District.

“As you requested, my ministry has delivered this 3-classroom block. The ball is now in your court because we have been getting reports that many children are at home and not going to school.

“In the future, we might resort to arresting parents who do not take their children to school.

“In the election term when you vote NRM, all the fees in government schools will be paid by the government. If we find a child at home, or coming to school with no food. We are going to arrest you.”

To illustrate the tragic consequences of parental neglect, the Minister recounted a "very saddening report" where a parent sent his two children fishing for catfish during school hours, only for them to be killed by a snake.

The Minister also cited the example of a new technical institute in Nakaseke, noting, "The government has gone as far as building technical institutes like the one in Nakaseke, but these are being attended by children from other parts of the country, not your children."

The Minister made the remarks while commissioning a modern three-classroom block at Kikuube Church of Uganda Primary School in Luwero District.

The project was fully financed by the Ministry of Luwero-Rwenzori Affairs under the Office of the Prime Minister and executed by NEC Construction Works and Engineering Ltd

Responding to the Minister, local leaders were quick to express their gratitude, acknowledging Hon. Kaboyo's "great job in the Luwero Triangle." They affirmed the urgent need for the new block, saying, "Here in Luwero we really needed this building."

They echoed the Minister’s plea to the community, calling upon parents to ensure the classrooms are filled, as "The government has done its job and let’s ensure they are utilised." While thanking the government, they used the opportunity to request further investment, asking for another seed school when resources become available due to the long distances learners currently travel to reach Kikuube Church of Uganda Primary School.