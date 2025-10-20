Pulse logo
Electoral Commission sets dates for nomination of Special Interest Group MPs

20 October 2025 at 13:27
The Electoral Commission has announced that the nomination of candidates for Members of Parliament representing Special Interest Groups (SIGs) will take place on October 22 and 23, 2025.
Electoral Commission Chairman, Justice Simon Byabakama
According to the Commission, the exercise will be held at its headquarters in Kampala between 9am and 5pm on both days.

The nominations will cover four categories: older persons, persons with disabilities, workers, and youths.

Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, the Chairperson of Electoral Commission said the Commission is fully prepared for the exercise and urged all aspiring candidates to follow the nomination guidelines strictly.

“We call upon all stakeholders in the electoral process to take note of these dates and ensure compliance with the nomination requirements and procedures,” Byabakama said.

He explained that aspiring candidates must be Ugandan citizens, registered voters, and must meet all requirements outlined in the Commission’s nomination guidelines.

These guidelines are available at the Electoral Commission headquarters and on the official website.

The announcement was made in line with Section 8 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 177, which mandates the Commission to organise elections for representatives of special interest groups.

The positions form part of Uganda’s inclusive political structure, which ensures that historically underrepresented groups have a voice in Parliament.

The upcoming nominations are part of the preparations for the 2026 General Elections. Byabakama reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to conducting a “regular, free and fair election” and urged political parties and interest groups to cooperate to ensure a transparent process.

