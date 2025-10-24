URA boss Musinguzi's sister unopposed in MP race

Ruth Rujoki Mushabe, the sister of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki, is one of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates in the Members of Parliament race for the 2026 general elections that is unopposed.

In July, she beat four candidates, including the incumbent Jovanice Rwenduru Twinobusingye, to become the NRM flagbearer for Woman Member of Parliament for Kiruhura District.

On Thursday, October 23, the Electoral Commission concluded the nomination process for Members of Parliament contesting in next year’s elections.

Other candidates who, like Rujoki, did not face opponents include Anita Among, the current Speaker of Parliament (Bukedea Woman MP), and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa (MP Ruhinda North).

They are joined by Lillian Paparu Obiale (Arua District Woman MP) and Catherine Akumu Mavenjina (MP for Older Persons, Northern Uganda).

