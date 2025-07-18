URA boss Musinguzi's sister wins NRM primaries

Ruth Rujoki Mushabe, the sister of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki, beat four other candidates, including the incumbent Jovanice Rwenduru Twinobusingye, to become the Woman Member of Parliament for Kiruhura District.

She won with 24,757 votes, while Rwenduru received 21,205 votes, with the other candidates trailing behind.

Taking to X, Ruth Rujoki Mushabe posted: "To the People of Kiruhura,

"Thank you. With a heart full of gratitude and strength, I thank the people of Kiruhura District for standing with me and electing me as the @NRMOnline Flag Bearer for Woman Member of Parliament."

She added: "Your confidence in me is a powerful mandate, and I do not take it lightly. You have chosen a path of unity, service, and progress, and I am ready to lead that journey with unwavering commitment. Together, we shall raise Kiruhura to greater heights. The work begins now, and I will not let you down."

Unless she faces off with Rwenduru again in the general elections, the chances of Ruth Rujoki becoming an MP are significantly high, considering opposition parties perform poorly in that district.