Makerere, Cavendish mourn students lost in Kampala-Gulu Highway accident

Cavendish University Uganda has confirmed the death of Mulero Emmy, a first-year Bachelor of Laws student, in the fatal road accident that occurred shortly after midnight on October 22, 2025, at Kitaleba Village, Kiryandongo District, along the Kampala–Gulu Highway.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Mulero Emmy, who was among the victims of the tragic road accident,” said the Dean of Students at Cavendish University.

“Emmy will be remembered for his humility, dedication, and bright spirit.”

Emmy was travelling to Yumbe, where he worked, after attending the burial of his brother-in-law in Masaka.

The burial will take place in Kamuli on October 25, 2025. A few students will travel to stand with his family.

Makerere University also mourned the death of Zamida Majid, a Bachelor of Arts in Economics student, who was among the 46 people killed in the same accident, one of Uganda’s deadliest in recent years.

The crash occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Kitaleba Village, near Asili Farm in Kyankwanzi District.

It involved two passenger buses and two other vehicles, including a Nile Star Coaches bus (UBF 614X), a Tata lorry (UBK 647C), a Toyota Surf (CGO 5132AB), and a Planet Bus Company Isuzu bus (UAM 045V).

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Makerere University’s Dean of Students, Dr Winifred Kabumbuli, confirmed that Majid was among those who died.

“We have learnt that Ms. Zamida Majid was among those who perished in the gruesome accident along the Kampala–Gulu Highway on October 22, 2025. She was part of the 2021/2022 cohort for a Bachelor’s degree in Arts in Economics. Condolences to her family and friends. May she rest in peace,” Dr Kabumbuli said.

The university pledged to support Majid’s family with funeral arrangements and provide counselling to affected students.