Uganda receives $53 Million Military equipment donation from Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended military support worth $53 million (approximately Shs 185 Billion) to Uganda

The military equipment package was officially received by President Yoweri Museveni over the weekend

The President praised his Russian counterpart, describing him as an "ideological and strategic friend."

The announcement was made during the launch of the new Military Mechanised Major Repair Facility at Gaddafi Military Barracks in Magamaga.

Museveni also noted at the event that a supporting workshop in Entebbe is currently under construction.

The $53 million package that entails largely heavy-duty mobility and combat equipment is meant to bolster the capabilities of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF)

The donation notably includes a line-up of large, high-mobility military utility trucks, typically utilised for troop and supply transport, ammunition haulage, and towing heavy artillery pieces.

The package also contains several tracked combat engineering vehicles (AEVs). These heavy machines, mounted on what appear to be modified tank chassis, feature massive, articulated blades and excavation arms.

AEVs are indispensable for rapidly clearing obstacles, constructing defensive positions, and repairing roads and airfields in operational environments.

President Museveni expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the donation, emphasising the depth of the bilateral relationship.

“I want to thank President Putin for the military support; this support is beneficial. What the Russians have done is just a glimpse of the good things they have achieved,” President Museveni stated.