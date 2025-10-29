Lira raid: Police say Bobi Wine aide wanted for theft

More details have emerged about a late night police raid targeting National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) and his entourage at the Tembo Trek Courts hotel in Lira City.

The operation, which involved combined police and military forces, was widely condemned for its aggression, particularly the deployment of tear gas inside the enclosed civilian accommodation following a day of NUP campaign activities in the Otuke and Alebtong districts.

Addressing the press on Wednesday morning, Bobi Wine revealed that the security operatives had come to arrest one of his aides named Tower.

He said, quoting the Lango and Soroti Regional Police Commander, Paul Nkore, that Tower was wanted for theft of an assortment of items from the police.

According to reports, Tower was involved in an assault on a police pick up vehicle used for surveillance

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have spoken with the RPC of Lango and Soroti, Paul Nkore and he informed me that in last night’s raid they were looking for one of us named Tower,” he said.

“They claim that Tower stole a laptop from police, along with a network jammer, some keys and clothes”

The police surveillance vehicle that was damaged (courtesy photo)

Bobi Wine, however, refuted the theft claims, stating that the charges were likely fabricated.

Bobi Wine adamant

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are not aware of these allegations and we know that the police many times make false allegations. They once claimed I had guns."

He added, "Since campaigns we have been receiving information about plans to arrest as many members of our people as possible. They try to take away all my security team."

Earlier before the raid, police reportedly arrested several members of Bobi Wine’s team and detained them at Lira CPS.

By Wednesday morning, Bobi Wine said, seven of these had been released, but 10 remained in detention.