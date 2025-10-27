Makerere student suspended after violent clash over anti-gay tensions

Makerere University has suspended a student following violent clashes at Mitchell Hall linked to anti-gay tensions among residents.

In a letter dated October 24, 2025, Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe announced the immediate suspension of Brian Murungi, a Bachelor of Social Work student, for allegedly assaulting a colleague and damaging property during the October 16 incident.

Prof. Nawangwe said Murungi, together with other unidentified students, attacked fellow student Kitale Shafiq, accusing him of being gay. “Your actions violated the Makerere University Students Regulations, 2015,” the letter read.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the suspension is meant to allow investigations and maintain safety on campus. Murungi was ordered to leave university premises by 5:00 p.m. on Friday and is barred from all academic and social activities until further notice.

The incident came after Mitchell Hall residents submitted a petition on October 20, asking the university to “clarify its position on homosexuality.” The petition, reportedly signed by over 20 students, accused some residents of engaging in same-sex relationships and demanded disciplinary action.

Tensions escalated days later when students allegedly attacked Shafiq, prompting police intervention. Witnesses reported that gunshots were fired during the chaos, drawing public concern and calls for accountability.

Dean of Students, Dr. Winifred Kabumbuli, condemned the violence, saying all members of the university community deserve to live free from harassment.

Makerere University has launched an investigation into the assault and the events surrounding the unrest. The administration clarified that the suspension is temporary and not an indication of guilt.

“The suspension only allows for investigations and ensures order within the university,” Prof. Nawangwe stated.

The incident has sparked renewed debate about tolerance and safety in Uganda’s universities following the controversial Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023, which introduced harsh penalties for same-sex relations.

