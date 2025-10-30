President Museveni banned Nation Media journalists himself - State House

State House has confirmed that President Yoweri Museveni himself stopped media access to all his public activities by journalists from the Nation Media Group (NMG).

Reporters from NMG, —parent company of the Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, and 93.3 KFM – have not been allowed at President Museveni’s events since March this year.

State House Deputy Spokesperson, Farouk Kirunda, last night issued a statement, clarifying that the President’s decision was a personal directive and not a general restriction on the company’s operations within the country.

He said the ban was enacted following "persistent instances of misreporting" on the President’s activities.

He cited a specific case at Kisozi when the Head of State hosted Members of Parliament on a Wealth Creation tour.

“NMG management is aware of these problematic instances, which were brought to their attention.”

Kirunda maintained that NMG remains free to cover other government institutions and receives press releases from the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

He defended the President, asserting that he "cannot infringe on Constitutional provisions (on free media)" given his role in restoring constitutional rule and being, in Kirunda's view, "the most media-friendly person."

This confirmation came after Susan Nsibiwa, Managing Director of NMG Uganda, issued a strong statement yesterday condemning the restrictions.

Nsibiwa expressed "deep concern" that the Presidency’s blockade, which has been in place since March 2025, had escalated with journalists being blocked from covering the Parliament of Uganda on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

Nsibiwa criticised the lack of formal communication regarding the ban, arguing that denying the group "the right of reply or due process" violated the 1995 Constitution.

She insisted that the Presidency and Parliament are taxpayer-funded public institutions and that denying access to independent media undermines accountability and citizens' right to information. Nsibiwa concluded by reiterating the media’s professional duty to "hold power accountable to citizens" and pledging not to "abdicate our responsibility to do bold and thoughtful journalism."

Meanwhile, the matter has been brought to the floor of Parliament. The House summoned the Minister responsible, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, to make a statement explaining the rationale behind the exclusion of NMG reporters.