Mother and daughter electrocuted in Kyankwanzi

Police in Kyankwanzi District are investigating the suspected electrocution of a woman and her young daughter at Kikonda B Village, Nsambya Sub-county.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Edith Zawedde and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Abigail Muwanguzi Nalubega.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusoke Kituuma, the incident happened at around 11:00 p.m. on October 25, 2025.

He said police officers and homicide detectives rushed to the scene and confirmed the deaths.

“The investigation revealed the mother and daughter were found lying on the floor beside a bed, with an electric flat iron between them,” ACP Rusoke said.

He added that preliminary findings showed the house had an illegal power connection, which likely caused the fatal electrocution.

“We urge the public to always use certified electricians for electrical installations,” ACP Rusoke warned. “Illegally connecting others to the power grid, resulting in such tragic losses, is a serious offence punishable by law.”

Cases of illegal power connections remain a growing safety concern in several parts of Uganda, often leading to fires and electrocution.