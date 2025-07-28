UPDF rescue child while being kidnapped from Mengo to DRC

Police have arrested Amani Jasteri, a 17-year-old male, for attempting to kidnap a child and smuggle them into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusoke Kituuma said the abduction occurred on Monday, July 21, on Musajja Alumbwa Road in Mengo.

The child was rescued by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers while being crossed into Congo.

“Our intelligence officers tracked the perpetrators as they crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Kituuma said.

“With the assistance of the UPDF, the kidnapper was apprehended, and the child was successfully rescued from DRC. The suspects are currently in custody.”

He said the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of 30 million shillings.

“One of the suspects is Amani Jasteri, a 17-year-old male from Mujore Village, Bunagana Parish, Jomba Subcounty, Rucuru District, Democratic Republic of Congo.”