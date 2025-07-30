Top challenges that Ugandan job recruiters face

Skills Gap and Employability: A persistent challenge is the disconnect between academic qualifications and the practical skills demanded by employers. Experts have noted that many fresh graduates are not "job-ready." Ahmed Alaga, Head of Programs and Impact Partnerships at The African Talent Company, points out that "many employers say fresh graduates are not job-ready. Some degrees become outdated in less than four years due to fast-changing technology and workplace trends." This "last mile" skill gap requires recruiters to often look beyond traditional qualifications and sometimes invest in upskilling new hires.