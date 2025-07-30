I'll defy tradition and attend my daughter's wedding - Baby Gloria's mother

Veteran gospel singer Betty Nakibuuka, mother to Gloria Mulungi Senyonjo, alias Baby Gloria, has said she'll break Buganda tradition by attending her daughter’s wedding ceremony.

According to Buganda tradition, mothers do not attend their daughters' weddings.

Speaking in a media interview, Nakibuuka said she lives life on her own terms and does not let traditional beliefs limit her.

Baby Gloria and her fiancé, Jonathan Mbaleka a.k.a. Jonas, will officially walk down the aisle on August 22.

Earlier this year, in April, Baby Gloria and Jonas celebrated two key pre-wedding ceremonies rooted in tradition — the Kukyala (official introductory visit) and the Kwanjula (traditional engagement ceremony).