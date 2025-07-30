Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch returns with Tanqueray flair

After a six-month hiatus, the Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch is set to make its grand return on August 3rd at Noni Vie.

In a glamorous precursor to this highly anticipated event, Tanqueray recently hosted an exclusive cocktail tasting experience at Noni Vie, offering Kampala's leading tastemakers and trendsetters a tantalising glimpse of what awaits them.

Tanqueray hosted an exclusive cocktail tasting experience at Noni Vie

This intimate gathering drew a curated guest list of prominent fashionistas, influencers, and style personalities, including the renowned Abryanz Crew, Mami Deb, Juan Nsabiye, and Samantha Okullo.

Attendees were treated to a masterclass in mixology, first observing the intricate art of crafting a flawless Tanqueray cocktail, then given the chance to step behind the bar themselves to concoct their own unique signature serves.

“Soft Life, Hard Truth”: A Fusion of Fashion, Flavour, and Entertainment

Nancy Nansikombi, Tanqueray Brand Manager, highlighted the synergy between the brand and the event: "Tanqueray is all about celebrating moments of elevated style and refined taste, and this tasting perfectly captured the essence of what guests can expect at the main brunch. We're excited to see everyone embrace this spirit at the Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch on August 3rd."

The evening's ambience at Noni Vie was effortlessly cool, with chilled drinks and lively conversations flowing, all set to the perfect soundtrack curated by Selector Jay.

Selector Jay is just one of many DJs set to perform at the main brunch, with a star-studded line-up that also includes Sheila Gashumba (aka Lil Stunner), DJ Dash, DJ Vee, DJ Young Mone, and DJ Sabir.

Under the captivating theme, "Soft Life, Hard Truth," the upcoming Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch promises an unparalleled blend of personal expression, high fashion, premium drinks, exquisite dining, and captivating entertainment.

