Chan 2024: Ticket prices, how & where to buy, how to use them

Uganda is set to co-host the eighth edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024), starting this Saturday, August 2, until Saturday, August 30, 2025.

This edition is branded as TotalEnergies CAF CHAN PAMOJA 2024.

The CHAN tournament features only footballers who play in their home country’s domestic leagues.

It is organised and implemented under the Confederation of African Football (CAF) policies and standards.

CHAN 2024 is co-hosted under the PAMOJA partnership by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Uganda will host Group C, featuring five teams: Algeria, Guinea, Niger, South Africa, and Uganda.

Uganda will host 12 matches at the 32,000-seater Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

These include nine group matches, one quarter-final, one semi-final, and the third-place playoff.

Uganda’s first match will be on Monday, August 4, at 8 p.m. against Algeria. Niger and Guinea will face off in the day’s earlier match at 5 p.m.

The official tournament opener will be held on Saturday, August 2, at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Niger’s national team has already arrived in Uganda, and the Uganda Cranes have checked into their tournament accommodation.

On Friday, July 25, CAF released ticket prices and opened sales across the three host countries.

Tickets are digital-only and managed entirely by CAF.

To buy tickets:

Visit CAF Tickets or scan the official QR code.

Choose “Book now” under Uganda to access local fixtures.

Only group stage tickets are available for now: August 4, 8, 11, 15, and 18.

A single ticket grants access to all matches on that day.

However, if you exit the stadium after the first match, you cannot re-enter with the same ticket.

Ticket prices (per day):

Ordinary: Shs10,000

Silver: Shs30,000

Premium: Shs50,000

You can buy tickets for up to five people per fixture.

For more, repeat the process.

Bulk purchases for institutions are still under CAF review.

Ticket availability by match day:

August 4: Ordinary, Silver, and Premium

August 8: Ordinary only

August 11: Ordinary only

August 15: Ordinary only (no Uganda match)

August 18: Ordinary only (sales not yet open)

Seating sections:

Ordinary: Sections 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 16 (behind goalposts)

Silver: Section 5 (opposite VVIP, eastern side)

Premium: Sections 12, 14 (beside VVIP)

A site map will show your section.

Once you select a seat, it’s held for 10 minutes.

Payment options:

MTN MoMo

Airtel Money

Visa/MasterCard