Police release traffic advisory ahead of CHAN 2024 this weekend

Uganda is set to co-host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 alongside Kenya and Tanzania.
The games will be played from August 2–29.
The police have issued traffic guidelines to be followed during this period.
CHAN 2024 is expected to bring together teams from across the continent, including Algeria, Niger, Guinea, and South Africa, all of whom will play their group matches in Uganda.
Below are the guidelines issued by SP Michael Kananura, the Community Liaison Officer/Public Relations Officer, Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety:
Training grounds
Mandela National Stadium Annex (Namboole)
Wankulukuku Stadium KISU Grounds (Bukoto)
FUFA Grounds (Kadiba Mengo)
Kyambogo University Playground
Main stadium for matches
Mandela National Stadium – Namboole
Main travel routes:
From Entebbe International Airport to: Speke Resort: Entebbe Expressway → Kajjansi → Munyonyo
Mestil Hotel: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Yusuf Lule Rd → Mukwano Rd
Serena Hotel: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Yusuf Lule Rd → UBC Roundabout
Speke Resort Munyonyo: Expressway → Kajjansi Interchange → Munyonyo
Skyz Hotel: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Kira Rd → Bukoto
FUFA Hotel Kisaasi: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Kisaasi Roundabout
Access to training grounds:
To Namboole Annex: Via Northern Bypass → Namboole Roundabout
To Wankulukuku: Via Busega → Natete → Kabusu → Wankulukuku
To KISU: Via Kalerwe → Bukoto To Kadiba Mengo: Via Makerere Hill Rd → Nakulabye → Balintuma Rd
To Kyambogo Grounds: Via Jinja Rd → Kyambogo Junction
Access to game venue
Namboole Stadium: Via Yusuf Lule Rd → Mulago → Kalerwe → Northern Bypass → Namboole Roundabout
Traffic diversions:
Naalya: Trucks diverted to Kyaliwajjala–Ssonde
Seeta: Trucks redirected to Namugongo
Kinawataka: No truck access to Kireka
Bweyogerere: Vehicles rerouted to Kinawataka Rd (Jokas Hotel)
Kireka Trading Centre: No vehicle access from Hared Petrol Station
Kireka–Jokas stretch: Pedestrians only
Parking:
VIP Parking: Southern Wing (Mandela Stadium) – Accredited vehicles only
General Parking: Directed by Traffic Police
Accreditation is required for all vehicle entries
Traffic and safety measures
Heavy police deployment on all official routes
Escort vehicles for team convoys
Strict traffic compliance expected
Public advice
Follow all instructions from traffic officers
Plan journeys ahead of time
Stay patient and courteous on roads
Expect delays during peak event hours