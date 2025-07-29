Police release traffic advisory ahead of CHAN 2024 this weekend

Uganda is set to co-host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

The games will be played from August 2–29.

The police have issued traffic guidelines to be followed during this period.

CHAN 2024 is expected to bring together teams from across the continent, including Algeria, Niger, Guinea, and South Africa, all of whom will play their group matches in Uganda.

Below are the guidelines issued by SP Michael Kananura, the Community Liaison Officer/Public Relations Officer, Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety:

Training grounds

Mandela National Stadium Annex (Namboole)

Wankulukuku Stadium KISU Grounds (Bukoto)

FUFA Grounds (Kadiba Mengo)

Kyambogo University Playground

Main stadium for matches

Mandela National Stadium – Namboole

Main travel routes:

From Entebbe International Airport to: Speke Resort: Entebbe Expressway → Kajjansi → Munyonyo

Mestil Hotel: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Yusuf Lule Rd → Mukwano Rd

Serena Hotel: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Yusuf Lule Rd → UBC Roundabout

Speke Resort Munyonyo: Expressway → Kajjansi Interchange → Munyonyo

Skyz Hotel: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Kira Rd → Bukoto

FUFA Hotel Kisaasi: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Kisaasi Roundabout

Access to training grounds:

To Namboole Annex: Via Northern Bypass → Namboole Roundabout

To Wankulukuku: Via Busega → Natete → Kabusu → Wankulukuku

To KISU: Via Kalerwe → Bukoto To Kadiba Mengo: Via Makerere Hill Rd → Nakulabye → Balintuma Rd

To Kyambogo Grounds: Via Jinja Rd → Kyambogo Junction

Access to game venue

Namboole Stadium: Via Yusuf Lule Rd → Mulago → Kalerwe → Northern Bypass → Namboole Roundabout

Traffic diversions:

Naalya: Trucks diverted to Kyaliwajjala–Ssonde

Seeta: Trucks redirected to Namugongo

Kinawataka: No truck access to Kireka

Bweyogerere: Vehicles rerouted to Kinawataka Rd (Jokas Hotel)

Kireka Trading Centre: No vehicle access from Hared Petrol Station

Kireka–Jokas stretch: Pedestrians only

Parking:

VIP Parking: Southern Wing (Mandela Stadium) – Accredited vehicles only

General Parking: Directed by Traffic Police

Accreditation is required for all vehicle entries

Traffic and safety measures

Heavy police deployment on all official routes

Escort vehicles for team convoys

Strict traffic compliance expected

Public advice