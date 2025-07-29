Pulse logo
Police release traffic advisory ahead of CHAN 2024 this weekend

29 July 2025 at 14:27
The police have issued traffic guidelines to be followed during this period of CHAN 2024
Namboole Stadium will host the matches

Uganda is set to co-host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

The games will be played from August 2–29.

The police have issued traffic guidelines to be followed during this period.

CHAN 2024 is expected to bring together teams from across the continent, including Algeria, Niger, Guinea, and South Africa, all of whom will play their group matches in Uganda.

Below are the guidelines issued by SP Michael Kananura, the Community Liaison Officer/Public Relations Officer, Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety:

Training grounds

  • Mandela National Stadium Annex (Namboole)

  • Wankulukuku Stadium KISU Grounds (Bukoto)

  • FUFA Grounds (Kadiba Mengo)

  • Kyambogo University Playground

Main stadium for matches

  • Mandela National Stadium – Namboole

Main travel routes:

  • From Entebbe International Airport to: Speke Resort: Entebbe Expressway → Kajjansi → Munyonyo

  • Mestil Hotel: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Yusuf Lule Rd → Mukwano Rd

  • Serena Hotel: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Yusuf Lule Rd → UBC Roundabout

  • Speke Resort Munyonyo: Expressway → Kajjansi Interchange → Munyonyo

  • Skyz Hotel: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Kira Rd → Bukoto

  • FUFA Hotel Kisaasi: Expressway → Northern Bypass → Kisaasi Roundabout

Access to training grounds:

  • To Namboole Annex: Via Northern Bypass → Namboole Roundabout

  • To Wankulukuku: Via Busega → Natete → Kabusu → Wankulukuku

  • To KISU: Via Kalerwe → Bukoto To Kadiba Mengo: Via Makerere Hill Rd → Nakulabye → Balintuma Rd

  • To Kyambogo Grounds: Via Jinja Rd → Kyambogo Junction

Access to game venue

  • Namboole Stadium: Via Yusuf Lule Rd → Mulago → Kalerwe → Northern Bypass → Namboole Roundabout

Traffic diversions:

  • Naalya: Trucks diverted to Kyaliwajjala–Ssonde

  • Seeta: Trucks redirected to Namugongo

  • Kinawataka: No truck access to Kireka

  • Bweyogerere: Vehicles rerouted to Kinawataka Rd (Jokas Hotel)

  • Kireka Trading Centre: No vehicle access from Hared Petrol Station

  • Kireka–Jokas stretch: Pedestrians only

Parking:

  • VIP Parking: Southern Wing (Mandela Stadium) – Accredited vehicles only

  • General Parking: Directed by Traffic Police

  • Accreditation is required for all vehicle entries

Traffic and safety measures

  • Heavy police deployment on all official routes

  • Escort vehicles for team convoys

  • Strict traffic compliance expected

Public advice

  • Follow all instructions from traffic officers

  • Plan journeys ahead of time

  • Stay patient and courteous on roads

  • Expect delays during peak event hours

