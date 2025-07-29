NRM Primaries: Muyanga Lutaaya admits bribing voters with coins, sweets

Renowned journalist Simon Muyanga Lutaaya, who recently transitioned from opposition ranks to the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has publicly admitted to engaging in voter bribery during the party's recent primaries.

Muyanga Lutaaya, who ultimately lost to Mutebi Bernard Mugoya in the Bulamogi constituency, offered a revealing recap of the violence and malpractice that marred the polls.

He openly acknowledged his miscalculation in believing his public platform would be sufficient to convey his agenda to voters.

Instead, he found a populace solely preoccupied with financial inducements.

"What I found was that people, the moment they saw me, all they wanted to hear was how much money I had brought them," Muyanga recounted, detailing how residents even composed songs about "eating" from his presence.

Muyanga Lutaaya

Shameful Acts: Lining Up Elders for Shs 1,000 and Children for Sweets

Muyanga Lutaaya went on to describe what he called "very shameful acts" he felt compelled to engage in to participate in the electoral process.

He admitted to allocating approximately Shs 200,000 to his campaigners for distribution in each village.

Upon his arrival in communities, he witnessed lines of men and women, including elders, eagerly awaiting cash handouts, making it impossible for him to leave without complying.

In a particularly distressing revelation, Muyanga confessed to "lining people up, including children," for whom he resorted to buying packets of sweets.

For adults, the standard offering was Shs 1,000 each. At times, he even exchanged larger denominations for Shs 500 coins to distribute.

While several other NRM candidates publicly deny such practices, yet he refused to do so.

"I saw many people, including ministers denying, but I cannot deny," he stated, reflecting a rare moment of honesty regarding electoral malpractice.

A Call for Electoral Reform Amidst Personal Setback

The journalist's disheartening experience in the NRM primaries has led him to advocate for a comprehensive review of Uganda's electoral laws and the conduct of elections.

"I think the people who will make it to the next parliament need to sit down and review our electoral laws, and the conduct of every election," Muyanga urged, calling for sanity in the country's democratic processes.