Spiro set to hit nearly half of Uganda’s new motorbike sales this year

Spiro, a leading player in the electric mobility sector, has set an ambitious internal target for Uganda in 2025: to deploy 50,000 electric motorcycles.

This projection, if met, would see Spiro alone capturing approximately 42% of all new motorcycle registrations in the country this year, based on the average monthly sales of 10,000 bikes.

Even with confirmed orders already standing at 30,000 units, Spiro's share would be a significant 25% of the market, excluding other players.

The company, launched just last year, has found fertile ground in Uganda, which has a heavy reliance on its motorcycle industry.

Bobaboda motorbikes are reportedly the second-largest employer in Uganda after agriculture.

The country's unique market dynamics, where individuals often invest heavily in motorcycles for commercial operations, including university graduates becoming riders, have historically driven a consistent demand for new bikes, often financed through accessible installment plans.

Spiro has already surpassed of the Ugandan market share this year

Leveraging the Existing Ecosystem for Rapid Growth

Gaurav Anand, Country Head for Spiro in Uganda, Ethiopia, and South Sudan, joined Spiro two years ago to spearhead this electric transition.

Spiro's strategy upon entering the Ugandan market was not to disrupt but to integrate, leveraging the existing ecosystem familiar to boda boda riders.

Instead of aggressive marketing campaigns, Spiro focused on providing riders with direct, first-hand experience of their electric bikes through test rides and pilots conducted for about a year before full commercial operations launched in June 2024.

This approach allowed riders to personally experience the significant savings on offer, fostering organic adoption through peer validation within their communities.

To support this rapid expansion, Spiro launched with robust infrastructure, establishing 22 battery swap stations by June 2024. The market's positive response has since propelled Spiro to its current super-aggressive targets.

Spiro has already surpassed of the Ugandan market share this year

Unprecedented Rollouts and Regional Leadership

Spiro has strategically partnered with industry bodies like Union, enabling boda boda riders to access financing at lower interest rates.

This collaboration recently saw an unprecedented deployment of 500 electric motorcycles in a single day, followed by another 300 the next day and 150 a few days later – likely the largest single-day rollout of electric motorcycles in Africa.

Spiro now aims to deploy between 175 to 200 motorcycles daily. To put this into perspective, only about 2,500 electric motorcycles were registered in Uganda throughout all of 2024

This growth also dwarfs regional figures; in one day, Spiro delivered more electric motorcycles in Uganda than the total number registered by all players in Kenya in 2022 (366 units).