Jose Chameleone’s surprise set spices up Afrigo Band’s Friday Night Live

With a colourful career nearing 50 years, Uganda’s legendary Afrigo Band continues to prove why they remain the country’s most iconic musical group.

Afrigo Band’s ability to draw in and entertain crowds remains unmatched, and they proved it again at Uganda’s premier nightclub, Guvnor, during the July edition of the Friday Night Live series on July 25.

As with previous editions, the Friday Night Live event, sponsored by I&M Bank, was filled with energy, excitement, and timeless music.

Revelers danced, sang along, and enjoyed a nostalgic musical journey only Afrigo Band can deliver.

This month’s edition lived up to all expectations.

The night started off smooth and calm, with the soothing beat of the drums setting the tone.

Just after 11pm, Afrigo opened their set with Twali Twagalana, before easing into Abaana b’Afrigo, drawing wild cheers, signalling an added layer of excitement from the crowd.

From that moment on, the band delivered a masterclass in rhythm, soul, and good vibes.

With timeless classics like Batuuse, Obangaina, and many more, Afrigo created a night that was both memorable and deeply emotional for long-time fans and new listeners alike.

Adding to the excitement was Afro-pop singer Sophie Nantongo, who brought her signature smooth sound and soulful presence to the stage.

With crowd favourites like Nkwagala Nnyo and Love Super, she got the audience singing and dancing, injecting a fresh and heartfelt vibe into the already electric atmosphere.

Legendary Jose Chameleone, who wasn’t even on the event lineup, surprised the crowd when he stepped onto the stage.

He thrilled fans with classics like Forever, Kuma Obwesigwa, and Teri Mubi, his collaboration with Afrigo Band’s Moses Matovu.

Earlier in the evening, Chameleone had been spotted in the audience alongside U.S.-based Ugandan socialite Juliet Zawedde and Tanzanian artist Bushoke.

I&M Bank Uganda’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Annette Nakiyaga, described Friday Night Live as more than just a night out.

“We are proud to be part of an event that celebrates Ugandan music and culture. At I&M Bank, we believe in supporting experiences that bring people together, spark joy, and create lasting memories. Friday Night Live is the perfect platform for us to connect with our clients in a vibrant, relaxed setting,” Nakiyaga said, adding, “If you missed this one, make sure you don’t miss the next.”

The Friday Night Live series takes place every last Friday of the month at Guvnor.