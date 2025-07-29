Singer Shayrota jailed for harassing her crash 

Budding musician Sharon Adong, known professionally as Shayrota, spent Monday night in jail, following her arrest instigated by a fellow artist.

The 19 year old faces cyber harassment and other related charges stemming from her constant attacks on singer Lucky Jo on social media.

In a series of posts on TikTok, Shayrota spewed tribalist insults against Jo, his mother and the people of Teso, where he hails from.

She has long admitted being in love with Jo but being failed by her family and people.

She referred to them as stupid and backward in a number of videos.

Shayrota, who even tattooed Jo’s name on her body, recently broke down in tears when she saw him cozying with another woman.

At the police station Jo expressed dismay at Shayrota’s attacks on his family.

‘She has abused my people and it’s not right, and then she attacked my mother. You cannot do all that just because of love,’ he said.

On her part, Shayrota asked to be forgiven and helped return to her village in Northern Uganda.

She explained that her insults were all part of her ‘content creation.’

Shyroota became an internet sensation when it was revealed that she had a fling with singer Vyroota that led to a pregnancy which she was convinced to terminate.