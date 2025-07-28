Kwegonza Avenue 2025 edition in pictures

The UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo were awash with vibrant colours and high spirits as revellers gathered for the 2025 edition of Kwegonza Avenue, a grand celebration of Bunyoro and Tooro culture.

Under a bright sun, guests were warmly welcomed with a complimentary Pilsner King, setting a festive tone from the moment they stepped onto the red carpet runway and photo booth.

While food, beer, and bushera stations buzzed with activity, the Cultural Village emerged as an early highlight.

Designed to resemble a small reed palace, its authentic ambience captivated visitors, drawing them in with the gentle, rhythmic beat of traditional drums.

The Nsiime Cultural Troupe, emerging from this captivating setting, performed the traditional Amakondere and Olunyege dances, inspiring spontaneous dancing trains throughout the crowds, fostering a powerful sense of unity and shared heritage.

Pilsner's Enduring Partnership and Cultural Preservation

Peter Ekwang, representing Pilsner Lager, spoke enthusiastically about the brand's enduring commitment to Uganda's cultural fabric.

"Over the years, Pilsner Lager has celebrated Uganda’s cultural fabric by supporting events that embody heritage, unity and community spirit, like Kwegonza Avenue here today," Ekwang stated.

He expressed immense pride in the partnership, now in its fourth year, noting its continuous growth and its vital role in honouring the beloved traditions of Bunyoro and Tooro.

The event organisers, equally buoyed by the overwhelming turnout from the Batooro, Banyoro, and beyond, underscored their mission. Leonard B. Araali, co-founder of Kwegonza Avenue, articulated the goal: "We want to keep traditions alive while making them relevant to our people today, so it has been great to see the numbers that showed up here. The goal is to preserve and modernise cultural expression and it’s energizing to have the people and partners like Pilsner supporting this vision as we continue bridging generations."

This collaborative spirit is clearly integral to the event's success and its future.

Star-Studded Performances Light Up the Night

As evening descended upon the grounds, the atmosphere shifted to an electrifying concert experience.

The stage burst into life with an opening performance by Genee, whose live rendition of his hit "Akiiki" drew the crowd closer for a communal sing-along.

The night's diverse lineup showcased a rich array of talent from across the region, including the dynamic hip-hop crew Westsyd Trap Squad, beloved fan favourite Big Doug, and other artists hailing from Hoima City, Masindi, Bundibugyo, Fort Portal, and Kamwenge.

The energy reached its zenith when gospel sensation Levixone took the stage, sending the crowd into a euphoric high. He famously closed his set by descending into the audience, creating an up-close and personal experience that resonated deeply with many.

