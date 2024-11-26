Latest World News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Uganda

WorldLatest World News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Uganda
Gen. Kainerugaba holds talks with Japanese defence chief in Tokyo
Chernobyl could be safe for humans as mutant black frogs show radiation resilienceThe 1986 Chernobyl disaster, the worst nuclear accident in history, released unprecedented amounts of radioactive material into the environment.
Russia begins mass-producing mobile nuclear bunkers as Putin lowers nuke thresholdRussia has started mass-producing mobile bomb shelters designed to protect against shockwaves and radiation from nuclear explosions.
Kizza Besigye arrest: US warns Uganda, KenyaThe latest repudiation has come from the United States where a ranking leader in the country's Senate, Jim Risch expressed grave concerns over the incident.
Besigye's host in Nairobi breaks silenceMartha Karua, a former Kenyan Minister for Justice and Gichugu Constituency Member of Parliament, has joined other leaders in calling for the immediate release of veteran Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye.
Secret Service agent fired for suggesting sex in Obama’s bathroomDetails of the racy story were revealed in a book titled, Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma.
Why Trump might help keep African dictators in powerTrump has continually claimed to be an American Firster, which is code for saying America for Americans and Americans for America while the devil takes the hindmost.
Trump will eat healthier, I hope—White House ChefChef Andre Rush Hopes to See a Healthier Diet for President-Elect Trump
Only 2 U.S. presidents have returned to White House after 1st term ejectionDonald Trump, Grover Cleveland: The only U.S. presidents to return to White House after losing
Trump elected United States President, beating Kamala HarrisTrump elected President of the United States, beating Kamala Harris
Trump in early lead; final results expected in daysHowever, both candidates still had potential paths to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes dramaEverything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 sex tapes scandal
Ruto opens up on what he missed from Gachagua in last 2 years [Video]President Ruto highlighted Gachagua's shortcoming and challenged his new DP whom he nicked named 'Abra-K' to rise to the occasion
What’s the total amount of money in the world right now?How much money is in the world right now?
Top 10 African countries with the highest quality educationTagged as the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4), this goal aims to "ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.
10 African countries with the most international sanctionsEconomic sanctions are used by governments and multinationals to influence state and non-state actors, deterring decisions that threaten global interests or violate international norms
5 African countries set to benefit as Saudi Arabia raises $1.1 billion to support refugeesDisplaced persons and refugees cross Africa's Sahel and lake chad region are set to benefit from a relief fund raised through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief). The fund was made possible via donors who raised over USD 1.1 billion to support displace persons in five African countries.
African countries signed a declaration on the establishment of the BRICS International Fashion Federation in Moscow<strong><em>#FeaturedPost</em></strong>
Ruto nominates new Deputy PresidentPresident William Ruto has nominated Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki to the National Assembly as his choice to succeed Rigathi Gachagua, who the Senate impeached on Thursday.
Rocky start for Gachagua as Senate Speaker dismisses 2 objections from his lawyersSenate impeachment trial against DP Gachagua is off to a rocky start for the deputy president