Ugandans in Israel urged to seek evacuation support via Cairo embassy

The Israeli Ambassador to Kenya, Michael Lotem, has advised Ugandan nationals stranded in Israel due to escalating conflict with Iran to urgently reach out to Uganda’s embassy in Cairo for evacuation support.

Addressing Ugandan journalists via video link, Ambassador Lotem said while Israel has made limited provisions for the departure of foreign nationals, Ugandans should work with their diplomatic mission in Egypt to explore available evacuation routes, especially through the land border with Egypt.

“Yesterday I was asked about Ugandan citizens in Israel, and I shared a link to a website managed by Israel’s Ministry of Transport, which allows people to register for possible departures,” Lotem said.

“However, we were uncertain about options through Egypt. Uganda has an embassy in Cairo, and the best guidance is to contact it directly for further coordination.”

He added that Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation and may issue further instructions.

Approximately 500 Ugandans live in Israel, including students and businesspeople.

The advisory comes as Israel grapples with heavy missile and drone attacks from Iran, which have prompted flight cancellations, border closures, and the suspension of seaport operations.

With Ben Gurion Airport shut and seaports inactive, land routes, mainly through Egypt and Jordan, remain the only viable exit options.

Several countries, including the United States, have closed their consular offices and advised citizens to remain indoors.

Although Uganda has not formally announced an evacuation plan, diplomatic sources say the Cairo embassy is on alert to assist any nationals crossing through Egypt. Some Ugandans are reported to be using alternative routes through Turkey.

Amid growing concern, several Ugandans in Israel have taken to social media to appeal for government help. Some have shared experiences of sleeping in bomb shelters and struggling to move around due to roadblocks and limited transport services.

Uganda does not have an embassy in Israel and instead handles diplomatic affairs in the region through its mission in Egypt. In previous emergencies, Kampala has relied on partner states and African diplomatic networks to coordinate evacuations.