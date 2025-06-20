Uganda, China discuss boosting stability in Horn of Africa

John Mulimba, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs), held talks with Xue Bing, the Special Envoy for Horn of Africa Affairs from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on preparations for the Third Horn of Africa Peace Conference set to take place in Kampala at the end of July.

Mulimba and Xue reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace, security and sustainable development.

They agreed on the need for inclusive dialogue, cooperation and political stability as essential to development across the Horn of Africa.

Xue praised Uganda’s efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region and noted the strong partnership between the two countries.

He said he was hopeful that the conference would deliver results that benefit the entire region.

Mulimba thanked China for its continued support to Uganda’s national development, highlighting areas such as the digital economy, agro-processing, infrastructure and industrial manufacturing.

The meeting also looked into ways to boost cooperation under the Beijing Implementation Framework, with Uganda playing a key role in this year’s China-Africa relations.

Both sides shared views on regional challenges and the importance of working together to tackle emerging threats.